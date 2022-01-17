3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $397,500

A+++ location, lot, yard, floor plan, and room sizes! Huge, oversized corner lot in Heart of Linwood, walking distance to bike path, park and all 3 schools. 3-bedroom, 2 full bath (including MBR suite), enormous, vaulted ceiling great room, hardwood floors throughout, screen porch w/ BBQ, fireplace, huge new rear deck overlooks the large, fenced yard. 2-car attached garage and full FINISHED BASEMENT. This 2200 sqft sprawling package is not often found in this town for this value. A tad bit updating in kitchen and add'l personal touch decor refinements...and you've scored among Linwood's finest single level living homes and residential investments.