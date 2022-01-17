 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $397,500

3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $397,500

3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $397,500

A+++ location, lot, yard, floor plan, and room sizes! Huge, oversized corner lot in Heart of Linwood, walking distance to bike path, park and all 3 schools. 3-bedroom, 2 full bath (including MBR suite), enormous, vaulted ceiling great room, hardwood floors throughout, screen porch w/ BBQ, fireplace, huge new rear deck overlooks the large, fenced yard. 2-car attached garage and full FINISHED BASEMENT. This 2200 sqft sprawling package is not often found in this town for this value. A tad bit updating in kitchen and add'l personal touch decor refinements...and you've scored among Linwood's finest single level living homes and residential investments.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News