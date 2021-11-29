3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $393,500

Wait until you step into this adorable home on a very desirable street in the upscale community of Linwood. The blue ribbon schools are some of the BEST in the county. The house features warmth as you first walk inside and find a well maintained home with freshly painted walls and organized spaces. HVAC is from 2018 and roof from 2017. The stainless steel appliances in the large kitchen are brand new with beautiful, large cabinets and lots of counter space. When you head upstirs to the second floor you will also find brand new carpets. The home also features a partially finished which a blank slate for putting your individual touches on it........man cave, bar, theatre, you name it and see it through. Plenty of time to start the NEW YEAR off right in your new home on Oak Ave.