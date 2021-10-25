3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $345,000

Charming 3 br home that easily could be considered 4 with the full finished attic being a great spot for a teenager to occupy. This home combines the character of an older home with multiple fantastic remodeling updates. The first floor has gleaming hardwood and a lovely spacious den with fireplace. Den opens onto a sequestered deck perfect for that morning cup of coffee. The second floor has nice sized bedrooms and a terrific master suite complete with bath and two closets. Laundry conveniently located on second floor. Much of the property has been freshly painted, new carpeting added to stairs and two bedrooms. Baths freshened up for the sale with some new cabinetry and flooring. Mechanicals in good shape with recent upgrades as well. Location superior with bikepath steps away and one of elementary schools in sight. Even the taxes are moderate making this house not only extremely well located but affordable as well. Make this house your HOME!