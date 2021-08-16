3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $325,000

This rancher has been completely renovated. New vinyl siding, roof, HVAC, and 8x8 front porch. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, all new flooring, new kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters and island, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Spacious laundry room/pantry and large 12x20 back deck. Fully fenced back yard with a detached garage for extra storage/gym/office or man cave. This is a great location and perfect starter home, easy access to schools, parks and bike path.