3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $325,000

NO MORE SHOWINGS--PROPERTY IS IN AR! Come tour this charming 2 sty home located only one block from bike path. Gleaming hdwd floors welcome you into the large open living/family room tastefully decorated and enjoy holiday gatherings in the warm formal dining room. Kitchen has newer laminate flooring, granite counters, new glass tile backsplash and stainless appliances, large windows overlook park like yard. There is also a half bath off kitchen and large laundry room & pantry. Also door to back deck over looks large fenced in back yard! 2nd floor with all new carpet consists of 3 nice size bedrooms and full bath totally redone. There is also an attic with room for plenty of storage. Partial basement not finished with bilco door. This house has been lovingly maintained. Must see! New Roof, New hot water heater, sellers own solar so low electric bills!!! Parking for 3+ cars. One block from bike path, the All Wars Memorial Park, and Mainland tennis courts. Beautiful sunsets everyday from front porch. Close to all shopping centers. Two zoned heating and AC.