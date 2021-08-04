 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $3,960,000

Discover What's Next in design & lifestyle. 21st century sustainable architecture....a lasting asset. Organic, luxurious, lake front views , elevator & private enclave of estate homes. Each level is 1750 sq ft. 4 bedroom could be easily added, Tesla solar panels & power wall. TESLA MODEL Y INCLUDED. https://we.tl/t-S8LuwQZfum- exterior video. Associated documents have site plan & floor plans. This home can be built on your own lot or MLS 551072 lot -14 Wexford Lane, Linwood (with modifications due to setbacks). Fischer Greens requires architectural approval and is priced separately.

