WARM & COZY single family home! Custom Kitchen with breakfast Bar, fire place, built in book shelves, hardwood floors, walk up attic, Finish Basement w/Jacuzzi, H/W Heater,A/C, Electrical update to 200amp and a huge fenced yard , Large Beautiful Sun Porch. LOTS OF POSSIBILITIES!!! Side entrance on Asbury Ave. WALKING DISTANCE TO BIKE PATH, SCHOOL and Seaview Fishing Dock!
3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — Harry’s Oyster Bar at Bally’s Atlantic City is set to close by the end of the month, the restaurant’s owners said Friday.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The body of an unidentified person was found in a wooded area in the Whitesboro section of the township, police said Thursday.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Sunday crash in the Strathmere section killed a 23-year-old Pennsylvania man and injured two others, according to State Police.
SEA ISLE CITY — A crew of 20-somethings from the Philadelphia area held the corner of the outside bar at JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue in th…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into the Tilton Inn on Saturday afternoon.
New Jersey’s recreational marijuana market is beginning to sound like a gold rush.
ATLANTIC CITY — Now that the extra unemployment benefits issued during the COVID-19 pandemic have expired, officials in the casino and hospita…
OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department hires more seasonal officers each summer than most New Jersey departments have full-time officer…
ATLANTIC CITY — A new hotel and restaurant are proposed for New York Avenue on the site of a currently vacant building.
WILDWOOD — Roar to the Shore is no more, but that won’t necessarily keep the bikers away this weekend.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE