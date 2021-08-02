3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $269,000

Open House TODAY 8/1 - 12 pm - 3 pm The south side of Linwood places you 10 min from a vacation any day of the year! This home is clean and bright with 3 generously sized bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Along with Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Family Room, 3 Season/Florida Room and Deck outside make this home, comfy and cozy with still the room to spread out and enjoy. Located on a generous corner lot you will have breathing room between you and your neighbors. Situated a block away from the awesome Linwood bike path you're a short walk or bike ride to the local schools and all the exercising you can do. Schedule to see this one soon as it won't last!