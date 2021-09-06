 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $265,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $265,000

Don't let this one let you drive by without taking a look inside. It opens up inside to a super clean and bright home with 3 generously sized bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Along with Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Family Room, 3 Season/Florida Room, Deck and detached garage make this home, comfy and cozy with still the room to spread out and enjoy. Located on a generous corner lot and situated a block away from the awesome Linwood bike path. You're a short walk or bike ride to the local schools and all the exercising you can do. Another bonus, living in Linwood places you 10 min from a vacation any day of the year!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News