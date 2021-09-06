3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $265,000

Don't let this one let you drive by without taking a look inside. It opens up inside to a super clean and bright home with 3 generously sized bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Along with Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Family Room, 3 Season/Florida Room, Deck and detached garage make this home, comfy and cozy with still the room to spread out and enjoy. Located on a generous corner lot and situated a block away from the awesome Linwood bike path. You're a short walk or bike ride to the local schools and all the exercising you can do. Another bonus, living in Linwood places you 10 min from a vacation any day of the year!