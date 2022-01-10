Double lot ,zoned R-10 ,w/ 12 + parking spots.Perfect opportunity to own and rent out extra office space to assist with income. The building is currently used as office space (non conforming use) but could be converted back to a home with the addition of a kitchen, currently there is a kitchenette. First floor consist of a bright and welcoming sunporch, a large office with classic French doors, and oak inlay flooring, and a half bath. The second office area is large enough for multiple desk and or work space, and there is a room that houses a conference table that over looks the marsh with a water view and built in shelving, There are 3 spacious offices upstairs and a finished walk up attic, with a full bath. There is an unfinished basement used for storage and is dry. A detached finished garage with electric & plumbing. The property sits on a double lot with one side all parking, and the other a pretty manicured grass area, landscaped with flowers and trees. Showings week-ends or evenings. see mls 550612 Office Professional
3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $259,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
MAYS LANDING — The Hamilton Mall unexpectedly closed Wednesday afternoon.
New Jersey National Guard teams are being deployed to several long-term care facilities in South Jersey this week as part of COVID-19 operations.
Icing Wednesday morning and another snowy nor'easter for Friday will bring us to three wintry weather events for the week. Friday's coastal storm looks to be mostly snow for us, the forecast question now is 'how much'?
OCEAN CITY — No one was injured when a section of roof at GG’s Diamond Cleaners in the 600 block of Asbury Avenue collapsed Tuesday morning.
One person was sent to a trauma center following a fiery crash in the Richland section of Buena Vista Township on Saturday night, according to…
MILLVILLE — A man was fatally shot by police late Tuesday night, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday.
Share your photos of the storm at the Jersey Shore and in South Jersey with us here. You can follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci for more inform…
The following events, meetings, school districts and more announced postponements, cancellations or closures for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 due to t…
ATLANTIC CITY — Darlene Cross, 13, has been found, police said Thursday.
The snow storm Monday is continuing to impact school schedules across South Jersey.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE