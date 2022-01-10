3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $259,000

Double lot ,zoned R-10 ,w/ 12 + parking spots.Perfect opportunity to own and rent out extra office space to assist with income. The building is currently used as office space (non conforming use) but could be converted back to a home with the addition of a kitchen, currently there is a kitchenette. First floor consist of a bright and welcoming sunporch, a large office with classic French doors, and oak inlay flooring, and a half bath. The second office area is large enough for multiple desk and or work space, and there is a room that houses a conference table that over looks the marsh with a water view and built in shelving, There are 3 spacious offices upstairs and a finished walk up attic, with a full bath. There is an unfinished basement used for storage and is dry. A detached finished garage with electric & plumbing. The property sits on a double lot with one side all parking, and the other a pretty manicured grass area, landscaped with flowers and trees. Showings week-ends or evenings. see mls 550612 Office Professional