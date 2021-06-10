3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $245,000

Well maintained ranch centrally located close to the Linwood bike path. This lovely home is a gem featuring rich hardwood floors, cozy fireplace, an updated kitchen with modern painted cabinets & SS appliances, & more! 3 bedrooms total, one not pictured in photographs. The large fenced-in yard* is also very well-kept and is perfect for summer days outside or BBQ's and features a side patio and a shed. Currently tenant occupied with great tenants who have kept the house in wonderful condition. A must- see! *The pool belongs to the tenant. View More