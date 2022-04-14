 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $2,200

3 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $2,200

Completely renovated ranch style home just steps to the Linwood bike path featuring a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, new washer/dryer, new hardwood floors, new electric, new doors, new windows & siding and fenced yard with a shed. This gorgeous home is centrally located and will be ready for occupancy on May 1st. Applicants must have excellent credit.

