3 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $389,900

Country charm with a wrap around porch with new vinyl railing ,large deck in rear of house , Fire pit on rear deck and one in back yard to relax around on cool Summer nights. Wooded lot great for fire wood or shade to keep cool in Summer . 2 Car garage . Both upstairs Bathrooms recently redone . Tankless hot water heater a plus. Newley remodeled Family Room with a gas fireplace and great accent wall full of color . Downstairs Den can be used as a 4th bedroom, office or kids playroom . Very peaceful setting but close to everything. Basement is partially finished with pool table and lots of room for storage . 2 Sheds on property, great for storage Call for appointment! View More