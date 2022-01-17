3 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $299,900

**** 3 bedroom & 2.5 bath in Artists Walk****This is a great neighborhood and is your chance to own this immaculate home****Kitchen has luxury vinyl planking, Stainless steel appliance package and a large center island****Large family room open to the kitchen****Spacious master suite with walk in closet****Two additional guest bedrooms****Laundry room is on the second floor****Nest thermostat****Full basement for extra space, currently used as gym****Tankless hot water heater****High efficiency HVAC****Two car garage with automatic door opener****Off the kitchen is a large concrete patio for your family barbecue's****This home is 2.5 years young and is in move in condition****