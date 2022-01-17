 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $299,900

**** 3 bedroom & 2.5 bath in Artists Walk****This is a great neighborhood and is your chance to own this immaculate home****Kitchen has luxury vinyl planking, Stainless steel appliance package and a large center island****Large family room open to the kitchen****Spacious master suite with walk in closet****Two additional guest bedrooms****Laundry room is on the second floor****Nest thermostat****Full basement for extra space, currently used as gym****Tankless hot water heater****High efficiency HVAC****Two car garage with automatic door opener****Off the kitchen is a large concrete patio for your family barbecue's****This home is 2.5 years young and is in move in condition****

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News