TO-BE-BUILT! Build your dream home at Halbert Ave in Mays Landing! Reserve your homesite before it's too late! 11-12 month move-in. Choose any of our floorplans to build your dream home! Featured here is our Newport ranch-style floorplan, starting at 1,900 square feet and up. The Newport model is a ranch style home with endless possibilities. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main floor. The master suite is towards the back of the home and includes a large walk in closet and private bath. The great room is open to the kitchen which includes a large island. Enjoy a spacious dining room which is perfect for entertaining! The model includes tons of windows that fill the rooms with natural light. Looking for more space? The Newport model offers the option to include a second level for a 4th or 5th bedroom, additional bathrooms, or storage space. NOTE: This home is NOT YET BUILT. There is no model home onsite - contact for information and details or to schedule appt with a Community Manager at our model home Cherry Hill (virtual appts offered, too).Photos and virtual tours in the listing may feature luxury choices that are not included in the listing price. Please contact a New Home Specialist at Schaeffer Family Homes for more details - 856-208-5118 or email general.info@schaefferhomes.com!
3 Bedroom Home in Hamilton - $414,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — A hospitality company involving actor Robert De Niro will open a restaurant in Caesars Atlantic City and renovate hotel rooms there.
TRENTON — Workers at child care centers have until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated under an executive order announced Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy.
ATLANTIC CITY — A Casino Reinvestment Development Authority effort to buy problem rooming houses to renovate or demolish them was criticized T…
An Atlantic City man was one of 11 people indicted as part of a “hit squad” within the state prison system organized to commit assaults on beh…
Cedar Creek High School graduate and starting Rutgers cornerback Malachi “Max” Melton has been suspended for the team’s game at Michigan on Saturday.
OCEAN CITY — No doubt about it; the spotted lanternflies have reached the beach.
BRIDGETON — Cumberland County Jail Warden Charles Warren resigned Monday, just before a hearing with a federal judge in a lawsuit by inmates w…
The “devious lick” trend encourages kids to steal items from schools and destroy property while filming themselves committing the crimes.
ATLANTIC CITY — While local officials heralded the beginning of the end of Atlantic City’s status as a “food desert,” some members of the publ…
OCEAN CITY — A construction project on one of the city’s busiest corners has drawn complaints because there is little room on a narrow, tempor…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE