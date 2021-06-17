 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $99,900

This property has no showings till occupants are vacated. No exceptions. This cape Cod property is in a desirable area close to the shore. The property is bank Owned and is being sold strictly as is. The buyer is responsible for any and all repairs if needed for mortgage or CO. Buyer is responsible for CO as well. Great starter home of for a small family or downsizing. At lowered current price,

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News