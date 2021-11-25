3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $99,900

NEW LISTING!! HANDYMAN SPECIAL!! Great Opportunity awaits for you to remodel this 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home and make it your own! GREAT OUT SALE POTENTIAL FOR THE INVESTOR!! Living room with skylight, vaulted ceiling in eat in kitchen, family room, electric heat & gas propane, built in ac units, property is being sold on strictly as is condition with no seller warranties. Buyer is repsonsible for all inspections/certs