3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $99,900

3 BEDROOM AND 1.5 BATH MOBILE HOME INCLUDING THE LAND ON LARGE 70 X 100 HOMESITE WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FRONT LOAD WASHER AND DRYER, LAMINATE FLOORS. VERY LOW TAXES $1,703. NO ASSOCIATION FEES. SELLER WAS REMODELING AND PROPERTY IS UNFINISHED. NEEDS CASH BUYER.

