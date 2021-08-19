3 BEDROOM AND 1.5 BATH MOBILE HOME INCLUDING THE LAND ON LARGE 70 X 100 HOMESITE WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FRONT LOAD WASHER AND DRYER, LAMINATE FLOORS. VERY LOW TAXES $1,703. NO ASSOCIATION FEES. SELLER WAS REMODELING AND PROPERTY IS UNFINISHED. NEEDS CASH BUYER.
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $79,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
TRENTON — Two State Police officers from Hammonton are out of jobs after filing false reports about their conduct during a bar fight in North …
The state Attorney General’s Office on Friday released video from a fatal June accident involving an Atlantic City police officer and a bicyclist.
ATLANTIC CITY — Melissa Oliver and Harriet Nucci were not friends before they sat in the shade of a tall barrier on the Boardwalk on Sunday af…
ATLANTIC CITY — Evan Burstein said the math simply worked out.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — In a too-familiar situation, members of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company and the township EMS squad responded to a two-car …
New Jersey last week received approval for its plan for a third round of federal COVID-19 emergency relief aid for elementary and secondary schools.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Thursday reminded those planning to attend the Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday or practice day Tuesday that there…
LONGPORT — The streak continued Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Although Evan Sanchez and Zenith Shah of Authentic City Partners are transforming the Orange Loop by eliminating blight with n…
ATLANTIC CITY — The full schedule for the Atlantic City Airshow has been released, allowing spectators to know when to expect specific aircraf…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE