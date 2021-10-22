Another project by J Ball General Contractors and SIG LLc is 30 days from being finished. This is a must see for anyone looking for a quiet secluded neighborhood within walking distance to Lilly Lake. A mile to the town of Smithville. And two world class golf courses are within golf cart range. 3 large bedrooms with a 4th room as an office/spare bdrm. All bathrooms are ceramic tile along with a second floor laundry room. floating shelves in the kitchen and a large pantry area to store all of your kitchen supplies. The front doors are 8 ft stained solid mahogany. You'll enjoy the completely open concept of the living areas of this house, and the living room opens to a large rear deck off the back of the house. Make an appointment soon it won't last. Pictures will be updated as the house is finished.
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $599,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 27-year-old Vineland man was killed in an accident on Route 55 in Clayton Township on Sunday morning, according to state police.
ATLANTIC CITY — A man was shot Saturday, with a suspect arrested by city police shortly thereafter.
I'm calling it, the warm season of 2021 ended Saturday. Welcome to the cool season in South Jersey where yes, we'll still have days in the 70s in the coming weeks, but it won't come with that humid air as 60s become the norm.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old pedestrian died Sunday after he was struck crossing the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City, police said.
Dear Savvy Senior: Who qualifies for Social Security survivor benefits? My ex-husband died last year, so I would like to find out if me or my …
ATLANTIC CITY — The term “food desert” hangs over efforts to bring a full-service grocery store back to Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY — The three mayoral candidates who qualified to participate in Tuesday night’s debate at Stockton University threw some hard per…
CAPE MAY — The calls for a criminally convicted councilman to resign are now ringing out from within City Hall.
SOMERS POINT — The area’s newest Target store is now open and will host a grand opening event Sunday.
Five New York residents have been indicted on charges of trying to steal more than $1.1 million from five Atlantic City casinos in August, act…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE