3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $599,000

Another project by J Ball General Contractors and SIG LLc is 30 days from being finished. This is a must see for anyone looking for a quiet secluded neighborhood within walking distance to Lilly Lake. A mile to the town of Smithville. And two world class golf courses are within golf cart range. 3 large bedrooms with a 4th room as an office/spare bdrm. All bathrooms are ceramic tile along with a second floor laundry room. floating shelves in the kitchen and a large pantry area to store all of your kitchen supplies. The front doors are 8 ft stained solid mahogany. You'll enjoy the completely open concept of the living areas of this house, and the living room opens to a large rear deck off the back of the house. Make an appointment soon it won't last. Pictures will be updated as the house is finished.

