3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $549,000

LOOK !! A major price reduction is being offered to close by 12/31/21. This is a must see for anyone looking for a quiet secluded neighborhood within walking distance to Lilly Lake. A mile to the town of Smithville. And two world class golf courses are within golf cart range. 3 large bedrooms with a 4th room as an office/spare bdrm. All bathrooms are ceramic tile along with a second floor laundry room. floating shelves in the kitchen and a large pantry area to store all of your kitchen supplies. The front doors are 8 ft stained solid mahogany. You'll enjoy the completely open concept of the living areas of this house, and the living room opens to a large rear deck off the back of the house.