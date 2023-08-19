Introducing this 5 year young custom built colonial, nestled in the charming town of Galloway, NJ. This delightful property offers a perfect blend of modern comfort and timeless elegance. Step inside and be welcomed by a spacious and inviting living area, ideal for gatherings with loved ones. The well-appointed kitchen boasts top-of-the-line appliances and ample storage, making meal preparation a breeze. The master bedroom provides a tranquil sanctuary with its en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Additionally, two more generously sized bedrooms offer versatility for your family's needs or can be transformed into a home office, gym, or hobby space. With the one-car garage and basement, this home ensures ample space for both practicality and recreation, making it a well-rounded and accommodating residence. The fully fenced in backyard presents a lovely outdoor escape, perfect for entertaining or enjoying peaceful moments amidst nature. Conveniently located near the GSP, schools, shopping centers, Atlantic City, beaches, historic Smithville, and recreational amenities- this residence ensures a well-rounded lifestyle for its new owners. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your forever home in Galloway, NJ. Schedule a tour today and experience this gem firsthand!