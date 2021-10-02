3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $462,750

***GALLOWAY NEW LISTING ALERT***3 STORIES FEATURING A FULL WALK-UP UNFINISHED ATTIC***3/4 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS***H/E HVAC 2 ZONES & NAVIEN TANKLESS WATER HEATER***CUSTOM STAMPED CONCRETE PATIO***0.9 ACRE***2,197 SQ FT*** This newer constructed custom home (Risley Built 2017) offers quality, comfort, size as well as a great location!! This home boasts 3/4 generously sized bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths. Very open layout in conjunction with large windows lends itself to tremendous natural light pouring in and has kept entertaining in mind. Flex room at front of home could be an office, play room, another bedroom & much more! Open layout kitchen to family room/dining room is PERFECTION! Top-notch finishes everywhere the eye travels. Very high efficient 2 ZONE HVAC, windows as well as tankless Navien gas water heater are all installed making this home an energy $aver!! Custom white kitchen cabinetry is dove-tailed and boasts cushion-close technology. Group Fantasy Brown granite counter tops with under mount sink. Crown moulding & bathrooms that are 2nd to none! Master suite features a HUGE walk-in closet that is a challenge to fill. Master bath is classy & elegant with graceful touches everywhere. This home has 3 full stories, with the HUGE, unfinished walk up attic that can be transformed to whatever a buyer may have in mind and has been outfitted with 2 large windows allowing for natural light. Located near bars, restaurants, shopping, Parkway, Expressway and so much more!