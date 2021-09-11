 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $459,977

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $459,977

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $459,977

***GALLOWAY NEW CONSTRUCTION ALERT***TO BE BUILT CUSTOM BEAUTY BY JERRY FALIVENE***3 BED 2.5 BATH***OPEN LAYOUT***9' CEILINGS THROUGHOUT***NO CARPET, ALL LVP FLOORING***2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE***HUGE UNFINISHED 2ND FLOOR (TEXAS BASEMENT) FOR TONS OF POTENTIAL FUTURE USE***1.23 ACRE LOT***WELL & SEPTIC***TANKLESS H/W HEATER***NATURAL GAS***2,200 FINISHED SQ FT***BONUS 2ND FLOOR APPROX 1,200 UNFINISHED SQ FT*** This incredible home to be built by Jerry Falivene on Forest Park Dr in Leeds Point will be approximately 4/5 months out to build from contract inception. 2x6 walls, 9' ceilings and exception quality & impeccable fit & finish throughout!!! HE HVAC system, tankless water heater, open & airy layout with stunning finishes. Pictures are of a similar home that was just completed but not the exact home. There will be some minor differences with color/style finishes but floor plan is the same.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News