***GALLOWAY NEW CONSTRUCTION ALERT***TO BE BUILT CUSTOM BEAUTY BY JERRY FALIVENE***3 BED 2.5 BATH***OPEN LAYOUT***9' CEILINGS THROUGHOUT***NO CARPET, ALL LVP FLOORING***2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE***HUGE UNFINISHED 2ND FLOOR (TEXAS BASEMENT) FOR TONS OF POTENTIAL FUTURE USE***1.23 ACRE LOT***WELL & SEPTIC***TANKLESS H/W HEATER***NATURAL GAS***2,200 FINISHED SQ FT***BONUS 2ND FLOOR APPROX 1,200 UNFINISHED SQ FT*** This incredible home to be built by Jerry Falivene on Forest Park Dr in Leeds Point will be approximately 4/5 months out to build from contract inception. 2x6 walls, 9' ceilings and exception quality & impeccable fit & finish throughout!!! HE HVAC system, tankless water heater, open & airy layout with stunning finishes. Pictures are of a similar home that was just completed but not the exact home. There will be some minor differences with color/style finishes but floor plan is the same.
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $459,977
