Ranch style Newer construction. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Great Room, Dining Area, Breakfast Nook Counter with stool height seating, Dedicated Pantry, Built in Gas fireplace in great Room, CALIFORNIA STYLE Floor Plan with split Bedroom for privacy, Gutter Guards, 2 Car Attached Garage with also a 2 Car Detached Garage Workshop. Walk up Attic for possible Additional Room and Bathroom. * Contingent upon sellers finding suitable residence
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $399,900
