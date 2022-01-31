3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $389,750

***GALLOWAY BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ALERT***FULL UNFINISHED POURED WALL BASEMENT***3 BED 2.5 BATH***.51 ACRE***APPROX 1,500 SQ FT***2 STORY***VINYL LINED IN-GROUND POOL***GAS HEAT***CITY WATER/SEWAGE***GRANITE KICHEN COUNTERS***DOVE TAILED CUSHION CLOSE CABINETRY***CORNER LOT***TANKLESS GAS WATER HEATER*** GOTTA HAVE ELM AVE~New construction nestled on a quiet street brought to you by Millennium Properties! Basement walls have already been poured, approximate delivery date of 4/5 months. This custom built home will pack quite the punch, featuring 2x6 walls for added strength along with efficiency. This great corner lot is just over 1/2 an acre in a great setting. There is still time to pick out finishes, so get your offer in STAT while there is still time!