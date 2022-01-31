 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $389,750

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $389,750

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $389,750

***GALLOWAY BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ALERT***FULL UNFINISHED POURED WALL BASEMENT***3 BED 2.5 BATH***.51 ACRE***APPROX 1,500 SQ FT***2 STORY***VINYL LINED IN-GROUND POOL***GAS HEAT***CITY WATER/SEWAGE***GRANITE KICHEN COUNTERS***DOVE TAILED CUSHION CLOSE CABINETRY***CORNER LOT***TANKLESS GAS WATER HEATER*** GOTTA HAVE ELM AVE~New construction nestled on a quiet street brought to you by Millennium Properties! Basement walls have already been poured, approximate delivery date of 4/5 months. This custom built home will pack quite the punch, featuring 2x6 walls for added strength along with efficiency. This great corner lot is just over 1/2 an acre in a great setting. There is still time to pick out finishes, so get your offer in STAT while there is still time!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News