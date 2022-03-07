 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $365,000

This Galloway home is waiting for you to make it your summer oasis! 3 beds, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage with an inground SALTWATER POOL situated on a quiet street and an oversized lot! Entering this home you’ll find a half bath, laundry room, and access to the garage to your left and to the right plenty of space to entertain in the living room and den area complete with beautiful gas stove. Towards the back of the home is the generously sized eat-in kitchen with granite counters and room for enjoying company while you cook. Exiting the kitchen through the slider you’ll find the true masterpiece of this home: THE YARD. Fenced in with a huge deck, space to grill, fire pit, stamped concrete patio, and the star of the show: the saltwater pool! Back inside the home, upstairs you’ll find three bedrooms with PLENTY of storage space as well as a large hall bath. The master bedroom contains a walk-in closet complete with a master bath. This lovely home is close to shopping and amenities such as Seaview Golf Club, but nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Make this your retreat with some love and your personal touches!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News