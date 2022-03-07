3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $365,000

This Galloway home is waiting for you to make it your summer oasis! 3 beds, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage with an inground SALTWATER POOL situated on a quiet street and an oversized lot! Entering this home you’ll find a half bath, laundry room, and access to the garage to your left and to the right plenty of space to entertain in the living room and den area complete with beautiful gas stove. Towards the back of the home is the generously sized eat-in kitchen with granite counters and room for enjoying company while you cook. Exiting the kitchen through the slider you’ll find the true masterpiece of this home: THE YARD. Fenced in with a huge deck, space to grill, fire pit, stamped concrete patio, and the star of the show: the saltwater pool! Back inside the home, upstairs you’ll find three bedrooms with PLENTY of storage space as well as a large hall bath. The master bedroom contains a walk-in closet complete with a master bath. This lovely home is close to shopping and amenities such as Seaview Golf Club, but nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Make this your retreat with some love and your personal touches!