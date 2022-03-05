3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $359,900

***DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GORGEOUS 4 YEAR YOUNG HOME WITH FULL BASEMENT, DECK, PATIO, AND FENCED YARD IN THE HEART OF GALLOWAY!*** Practically new construction, this meticulously maintained home is sure to please in more ways than one! Featuring an open concept living space, there is plenty of room for the family to enjoy, and entertaining is a total breeze! Kitchen features 42in shaker style soft close cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, & stainless steel appliances. Full pantry closet for extra kitchen storage is such a nice bonus! Open dining area leads to backyard with newer deck, patio, and fully fenced yard, perfect for kids and summer parties! Upstairs you'll find two generously sized bedrooms and a shared hall bathroom. Large Primary Suite features a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom with double sinks and linen closet. Full basement is begging to be finished for extra living space, or keep it the way it is and use for tons of storage! Save with Solar - payment is only $45/month, and little to no electric bill left over! Like I said, this home is only 4 YEARS YOUNG, which means the roof, HVAC, hot water heater, plumbing, electrical, and foundation are only... you guessed it... 4 years old! This home is conveniently located to absolutely everything - Parkway, Stockton, Hospital, ShopRite, WHP, CVS, and so much more! With so much to offer, this won't be on the market long - book your appointment and be the first to take a look before it's GONE!