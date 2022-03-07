3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $349,900

Welcome home to This custom built oasis in the pines of Galloway. Located on almost 5 acres, This home has it all . Country living at its finest yet close to shopping, transportation and parkway. Home features an updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances . Large plank hardwood floors. Enjoy the Beautiful wrap around porch over looking the rear yard , perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee . As you enter the home There is a Large great room with plenty of windows that drench the home with natural sunlight . Ascend to the 2nd floor where you will find a spacious master suite with a cozy fireplace and private bath including a whirlpool tub. 2 additional nice sized bedrooms and another full bath on this floor. The walk out basement features a large great room with wood burning stove and door to the outside yard and covered porch. There is an additional room that can be used as a home office or bedroom. Full laundry room with washer and dryer. New roof and dishwasher. The spacious rear yard has sheds for storage . Circle driveway with room for plenty of cars. This is country living at its finest with all the conveniences . Min to Casinos and beaches yet situated in a peaceful setting surrounded by nature. This is a true one of a kind homeplace