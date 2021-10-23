 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $319,900

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $319,900

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $319,900

Step inside this stunning 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2-story Home near the Seaview Golf Club! You'll enjoy the completely open concept of the living areas of this 4-year old house. Upon entering, you turn into a spacious living room with loads of light. Circle around the eat-in kitchen that boasts a modern island, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of counter space for cooking and entertaining. The kitchen pours into the dining area adjacent to the patio doors for easy access to the outdoor deck and sitting area with the nice view of the Golf Course. The outdoor space here is amazing! Generous front yard and an expansive back yard. Upstairs, the 3 bedrooms provide enough space for everyone to relax and recharge! To top it off, the home includes a full basement and 1-car garage. You can be at the beach in less than 10 minutes. Call today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News