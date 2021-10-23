3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $319,900

Step inside this stunning 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2-story Home near the Seaview Golf Club! You'll enjoy the completely open concept of the living areas of this 4-year old house. Upon entering, you turn into a spacious living room with loads of light. Circle around the eat-in kitchen that boasts a modern island, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of counter space for cooking and entertaining. The kitchen pours into the dining area adjacent to the patio doors for easy access to the outdoor deck and sitting area with the nice view of the Golf Course. The outdoor space here is amazing! Generous front yard and an expansive back yard. Upstairs, the 3 bedrooms provide enough space for everyone to relax and recharge! To top it off, the home includes a full basement and 1-car garage. You can be at the beach in less than 10 minutes. Call today!