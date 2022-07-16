3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $319,900

Come check out this beautiful home; only a little over four years young! Located right near Stockton University, Mainland Medical Center, and the Garden State Parkway access points. This home boasting with curb appeal, offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, attached one car garage, and a full unfinished basement. As you approach you will notice your nice front covered porch and sitting area. Entering the home you are welcomed by an open living space, leading to your eat-in kitchen/dining area. This open layout is perfect for entertaining! Your kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, center island, newer hardware and light fixtures, and pantry. Your dining area leads to your good sized half bathroom and laundry space. Exit out back through your glass sliders and enjoy the recently added deck out back! The yard is very spacious. Offering a fire pit and plenty of room for hosting those family parties; fully fenced with 6 foot vinyl fence. You can have the peace of mind and privacy of never having to worry about neighbors to the rear. On the second level you will find your 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. Your master has a good sized walk-in closet and en-suite master bath. There is a full unfinished basement currently being used as a gym and is great for extra storage, along with your attached garage. This home has been METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED and tastefully updated and is ready for you to call home. So book your showing today, this one is sure to go fast!