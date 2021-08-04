3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $309,000

Great corner lot property with a little over 4,000 square feet being sold as is. Situated on a corner lot with a fenced in back yard with an in-ground pool and back deck this home was made for entertaining. One the first level you'll find the kitchen with a large island, a sunken in den, and a bedroom with a bathroom. Upstairs has two master bedrooms with bathrooms and plenty of closet and storage space. Brand new HVAC for upstairs and downstairs HVAC is two years old. This property also has an attached two car garage and detached 1.5 car garage. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss!