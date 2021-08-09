3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $299,900

Seller has upgraded to make home Move Into Condition. Kitchen 4years old. with stainless steel appliances. Cabinets to ceiling. Kit. Island with Electric and Butcher Block top. Quartz Counters. Kitchen features beautiful Garden Window. Double Duty Garbage Disposal. Kit. High Hats. Roof replaced 10/2020 Windows replaced.Vaulted ceilings in Master Bedroom and Family Room. Ceiling Fans in Master Bedroom and Family Rm. 2-Car Garage with electric Door Opener. Wood flooring downstairs. Upstairs California Closets. Exterior Back Deck 16x24 with Motion lights. Beautifully Landscaped Front & Back. Exterior hook up for generator.. Shed for additional storage. Generator and Hot Tub not included. Pet and Children Friendly with Fenced In Yard. Close to Hospital, shopping, Parkway Entrance, & Shopping.