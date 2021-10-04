3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $299,900

This property is located in a well established and quiet neighborhood. It is super close to everything but at the same time it offers tons of privacy. The house has an open floor plan, featuring 3 bdrms and 2 full baths, with a bonus room on the ground level which can be used as a 4th bdrm or a game room. The oversized fenced in yard with a pool and a covered back patio are perfect for entertaining. The property has a shed and a workshop to keep all your toys. KeyWay Real Estate will host open houses on Oct 3rd and Oct 10th, 10am to 12pm both days. If you have any questions or you request a video tour please contact the listing Broker Stamen Iliev.