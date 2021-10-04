This property is located in a well established and quiet neighborhood. It is super close to everything but at the same time it offers tons of privacy. The house has an open floor plan, featuring 3 bdrms and 2 full baths, with a bonus room on the ground level which can be used as a 4th bdrm or a game room. The oversized fenced in yard with a pool and a covered back patio are perfect for entertaining. The property has a shed and a workshop to keep all your toys. KeyWay Real Estate will host open houses on Oct 3rd and Oct 10th, 10am to 12pm both days. If you have any questions or you request a video tour please contact the listing Broker Stamen Iliev.
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the death of an unidentified adult male whose body was found caught in a ventilation system Monda…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday…
The St. Augustine Prep community asked for prayers Saturday morning.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a local business.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Donna Higbee called for cooler heads Wednesday following a series of arrests made during Absegami High School…
CAPE MAY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after he was found naked on the beach, police said Wednesday.
TRENTON — The state will use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help small businesses hire and train workers as the state recovers f…
OCEAN CITY — The future of the city’s popular pickleball courts could potentially influence the 2022 mayor’s race next spring, a resident told…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Saying the future of aviation research is at stake, New Jersey’s congressional delegation is undertaking a bipartisan fi…
The federal judge in an inmate lawsuit against the Cumberland County jail lost his patience with the county in an evidentiary hearing Friday a…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE