3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $299,900

SELLERS HAVE JUST PROFESSIONALLY FINISHED PAINTING THE ENTIRE HOME WHITE, THIS IS AN VERY UPGRADED LOG CABIN TOTALLY TOP OF THE LINE ON LARGE LOT- DOWN THE STREET FROM THE BAY THIS CUSTOM HOME HAS LG PORCH YOU ENTER FRONT DOOR THAT OPENS TO LR & DR ON LEFT/ RIGHT DOWN HALL IS A TOTALLY CUSTOM KIT W GORGEOUS APPLIANCES; SOLID OAK CABINETS/ LG ISLAND & GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCH & BATHS- KIT OVERLOOKS DR/ALL SOLID WIDE WOOD OAK FLOORS THOUGHOUT THE HOUSE/ALL CUSTOM WOOD STAIRCASE LEADING TO LG LOFT BR & PRIVATE BA ; 2 LG BRS ON RIGHT SIDE/ 2 LG CUSTOM SLIDERS LEADING TO DECK/ TOTALLY UPGRADE RADIANT GAS HEATING IN THE FLOORS/CA CITY UTITLIES DOWN ON THE CORNER SEAVIEW CC/ RESTAURANT/ TRASPORTATION SEASIDE AREA A VERY UNIQUE FIND IN LOVELY AREA. SELLERS HAVE HAD CONTRACTS THEY COULD NOT FIND SUITABLE HOUSING, THEY ARE ON A WAITING LIST FOR AN APARTMENT HERE AND ALSO MOVING OUT OF STATE.