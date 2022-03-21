 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $299,000

Welcome to 475 Beech Ave, the home is located in a very quiet street the home has new windows, new heater new hot water heater new plumbing, very well maintained. garage was converted to a bedroom or game room the kitchen is also updated with beautiful countertops. make your appointment today. call me for a private showing.

