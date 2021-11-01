 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $297,900

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $297,900

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $297,900

Come see this corner property with no rear neighbors. Nice quiet area. Home has a large backyard .Fourth bedroom could be made out of family room. High and dry 8ft ceilings in basement with sump pump. This house is being sold by original owners estate.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News