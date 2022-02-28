This cedar home is so spacious..a must see in person. 3 Beds 2 Full Baths, Hardwood floors , screened porch, and the master bedroom has French doors that lead out to the deck ,so you can sit and relax and enjoy your beautiful back yard with mature trees and feel the cool breeze in the spring and summer months. In the winter sit in the living room and enjoy the crackle of the wood burning fireplace and watch the snow fall outside through the second set of French doors that are in the living room or all the windows that bring in that extra light. This home is a corner lot and is 75 x 225 ..back yard is 100% fenced in .. it has a 2 car detached garage and shed for even more storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $279,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Business owner Thomas Spadafora had a year left on his lease of the building but had asked to be let out of the lease for this year. He said F…
SOMERS POINT — Somers Point Plaza on New Road has been going through some changes in recent years, with more to come.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A William Davies Middle School teacher charged Friday with causing a false public alarm has since been fired, district Sup…
At a 3rd Ward public safety meeting Thursday night, Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said as recently as Wednesday night he was getting complaints of…
TRENTON — New Jersey highway and law enforcement officials are prepared to tow any tractor-trailers off state highways if they become a hazard…
ATLANTIC CITY — Four men face a litany of gun and drug charges in Atlantic County, including the alleged sale of an untraceable fully automati…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man last week after officers found drugs in his vehicle.
In 1985, George Bratsenis was behind bars, facing trial in New Jersey for a run of audacious jewelry store heists. But he had cooked up an ela…
VENTNOR — After four years of offering a place to eat healthy, and using the profits to help people recover from substance abuse, the nonprofi…
Eyeing new developments by the airport, government and business leaders are hoping to see new industries lift off in Atlantic County.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE