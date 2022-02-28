3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $279,000

This cedar home is so spacious..a must see in person. 3 Beds 2 Full Baths, Hardwood floors , screened porch, and the master bedroom has French doors that lead out to the deck ,so you can sit and relax and enjoy your beautiful back yard with mature trees and feel the cool breeze in the spring and summer months. In the winter sit in the living room and enjoy the crackle of the wood burning fireplace and watch the snow fall outside through the second set of French doors that are in the living room or all the windows that bring in that extra light. This home is a corner lot and is 75 x 225 ..back yard is 100% fenced in .. it has a 2 car detached garage and shed for even more storage.