3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $275,000

Beautifully updated 2 story home on oversized lot in the heart of Pinehurst. Just blocks from Stockton University and AtlanticCare Hospital. First floor features newly laid wood look laminate flooring through out. There's an entry foyer, living room, dining room and Eat in Kitchen that offers brand new white cabinets and stainless appliances. Spacious utility room lead to 2 car garage. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with hardwood flooring through out. Huge back yard offers a 12 x 16 shed and plenty of room for whatever outdoor amenities your heart desires. Open House Saturday from noon to 3:00.