3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $274,900

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Galloway Township. Open main floor plan includes large living and dining area and kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and a huge center island which is great for entertaining. The laundry room and powder room is on the main level to the right of the garage entry into the home. Huge master bedroom has a beautiful on suite and big master closet. This home is only 4 years old and is in pristine condition. Unfinished basement can easily be converted to allow for additional living space.