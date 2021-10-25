3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $260,000

Vacant and ready to go! Freshly painted and minor repairs has been done. Open great room includes dining area and family area. Plenty of room to entertain family and friends. Minutes from AtlantiCare, Pkwy North & South, restaurants and schools. Community pool with BBQ area, tennis court and toddler park. Short walk to Wrangleboro Park. Owner Wants Sold! Property is being sold "As Is", but not in "As Is" condition. Come and take a look.