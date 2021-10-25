 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $260,000

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $260,000

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $260,000

Vacant and ready to go! Freshly painted and minor repairs has been done. Open great room includes dining area and family area. Plenty of room to entertain family and friends. Minutes from AtlantiCare, Pkwy North & South, restaurants and schools. Community pool with BBQ area, tennis court and toddler park. Short walk to Wrangleboro Park. Owner Wants Sold! Property is being sold "As Is", but not in "As Is" condition. Come and take a look.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News