 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $239,000

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $239,000

RARE FIND! THIS HOME IS IN A GREAT LOCTION! MINUITE TO STOCKTON. WALKING TO PULIC TRANSPORTATION. 10 MINUITES TO AIRPORT. 20 MINS TO AC. THIS RANCH STYLE FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS WITH A BONUS ROOM FOR A 4TH BEDROOM/OFFICE. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH A BONUS LARGE ROOM ATTACHED FOR WORK AREA/ OFFICE OR STORAGE. PET FRIENDLY FULLY FENCED YARD. Listing Office

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News