THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR ...Sought after Quail Hollow end unit with a 1st fl Master bed and bath. Not many like this in the development . Beautifully updated and appointed with newer Heat/air, shower,updated kitchen and appliances . Gleaming hardwood floors and newer carpet. Spacious Bright and cheerful Sunken great room with cathedral ceilings and 2 story wood burning fireplace and skylights .This home features a 1st fl Master bedroom suite with Full bath & walk in closet, separate dressing area with sink .Updated Eat in kitchen with newer appliances. Spacious Dining room with french doors leading to a private patio and back yard that is great for barbecues. Ascend to the 2nd fl where you will find 2 additional bedrooms(possible home office) and full bath. Beautiful custom blinds included.Home has plenty of closet and storage space including an attached shed. Scarborough built . This association is pet friendly and you can install a fence in your yard. Enjoy all the Smithville amenities including 2 pools, clubhouse, walking and bike paths,tennis and bball cts and more. Like a vacation everyday. Min to casinos and beaches. Close to parkway and transportation. Located across from the Historic Smithville Village. Yes you can have it all in this move in ready home.
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $229,900
