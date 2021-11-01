 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $229,000

Large and young home nicely priced at $229,000! With basement that is dry with flood mitigation system installed and ready to finish, just need flooring! Gas heat -dual zone. Central air -dual zone. Vinyl plank flooring on first floor. And laminate wood flooring on 2nd. Freshly painted. Brand new refrigerator and clothes washer. Public water. Public sewer. Property is located in commercial zone with potential for business usage. Looking for Stockton student housing? Home is less than 3 miles from the University! Easy to see, so take a look to appreciate all this home has to offer.

