3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $174,900

****Large fee simple 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome****Brick front***Newer roof and HVAC system****Living Dining room combo****Family room open to kitchen****Eat in kitchen with center island***Master bedroom with walk in closet, bathroom has shower, soaking tub and double vanity****Two sheds in backyard included in sale**** Vacant and easy to show**** Sunrise Homeowners Association fee is $78.38 per month**** Offer has been accepted and taking back up offers only View More