3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $139,900

Seller has accepted an offer. Attorney review ends on November 24th. Great fixer-upper opportunity - Located on almost 2 acres. 3 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths. (1 BR on the 1st floor). Large eat-in kitchen. Living room with wood stove. Bonus room or den. Unfinished basement. Above ground oil tank. This home is being sold totally as-is with no warranties or representations. All inspections and certifications are at the expense of the buyer. No FHA or VA. Cash or Conventional only.

