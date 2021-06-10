 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $899,000

Welcome to the Founder's Reserve at Harbor Pines Golf Club Estates. Championship Golf, Championship Living! Picture yourself living in the Rosemont! Single level living has never been designed this extravagant! Whether you are entertaining or spending a quiet evening by the fireplace, you will be surrounded by luxury. The multiple waterfall salt water pool surrounded by lush botanicals transports you to a tropical paradise. Step inside to the soaring cathedral and tray ceilings, gorgeous polished slate floors in the well appointed gourmet kitchen. Every inch of this home is pure quality. Harbor Pines Golf Club is a premier South Jersey golf course, that has been serving the Atlantic City golf community, the entire Philadelphia golf region and many other surrounding regions for 20 years. Call today to tour this Breathtaking home! View More

