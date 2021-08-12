3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $85,000

*** OAK FOREST*** 55 OR OLDER COMMUNITY*** 3/4 LARGE BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS, NEW ROOF, NEW CENTRAL AIR, NEW HEATER, H2O HEATER , TWO SHEDS, BRIDGE, NEW WINDOWS, SPRINKERS, GAS HEAT,HANDICAP RAMP, JACUZZI TUB IN MASTER BATH, LARGE PANTY, SCREEN IN FRONT PORCH ,,,NO FINANCING CASH "ONLY" *** THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD " AS IS" THE SLLER WILL NOT FIX ANYTHING FROM A HOME INSPECTION REPORT****