Property is owned by tax lien foreclosure company. Seller makes no warranties or guarantees as to the condition of the property. Property is being sold in strictly As-Is condition. Buyer is responsible for all certifications, inspections and repairs at buyer's sole cost and expense, including CO. **SITE UNSEEN OFFERS WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED. **HIGHEST AND BEST MONDAY BY MONDAY AUGUST 16th at 12pm.
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $75,000
