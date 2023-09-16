Over 2,000 Sq.Ft. Harbor Pines’ 18th Fairway fronting luxurious 3 yr. young ranch. The stately exterior appearance is graciously consistent with the open flow and floor plan which welcomes green fairways and sunny southern exposure from every angle of every room! Soaring voluminous ceilings create a "feel-good" bright and airy vibe only equaled when you step through the 8 Ft. Anderson sliding French door onto the sundrenched Trex deck to view the Final Approach down Harbor Pines 18th hole! The island kitchen, stainless appliances, rich-solid oak hardwood floors throughout, shiny tile baths and architecturally exquisite rotunda window in Dining Rm, invites a formal touch to the vibrant fun and happy lifestyle this unique and rarely available special property offers! Trayed ceilings, crown moldings, large attached 2-car garage, and owner's suite with his/her walk-in closets, bath fit for royalty and views, views, views!!! (And No HOA FEE!)